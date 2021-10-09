Kathryn E. “Katie” Storino Rowell, 48, of Watertown passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center from complications of COVID-19. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kathryn E. “Katie” Storino Rowell, 48, of Watertown passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center from complications of COVID-19.

Katie was born in Watertown August 23, 1973, daughter of Joseph P. Storino and Nancy D. Dollinger Storino. As a child her family’s cottage in Fisher’s Landing was her favorite place to be. She cherished all the memories she made with her family and friends.

She was a graduate of Watertown High School in 1991 then moved to the Big Apple to join her sister and best friend Christine. Living on the Upper West Side she attended and graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology. On December 24, 2002, while home for Christmas she was introduced to Stephen Rowell. They fell head over heels in love - true soulmates. She moved back to Watertown soon after to begin their journey together.

They married December 24, 2004, at Wakeview Estate. On August 9, 2012, they welcomed their beautiful daughter Greta Sophia into the world. Becoming a mom was Kate’s greatest gift. Katie loved her daughter to the moon and back every day of her life. The two were attached at the hip and never left each other’s side.

She was a real estate broker and property manager for Nancy D. Storino Real Estate Company, Watertown. She was the owner of Katie’s Collection, her own fine vintage clothing company, as well as a teacher at Holy Family School.

No matter what she was doing she was a one-of-a-kind person with the biggest heart for giving and never expecting anything in return. She brought her smile and positivity with her everywhere she went.

She made you feel special - whether you were the grocery store cashier, the first-time renter looking for a chance or a child in her presence - she made you feel special. The customers of her online store would rave about their experience. It was not about the purchase of a piece of clothing it was the experience of working with Katie. They felt special and that is always how she did it.

She found one of her true passions in teaching. As a teacher she was described as a bright light in the school who dedicated much of herself to the school and the students. She greeted everyone with a kind word, a smile, and oftentimes a Hershey Kiss. She touched every student at IHC in a positive and loving way.

Katie enjoyed her family, fashion and vintage clothes, her dogs, running, and making others happy. Her dogs Ra Ra , Astro, and Moonlight Star will miss her as they were cared for like she cared for everyone else. One of her many running accomplishments was completion of the NYC Marathon in 2010 raising money for the American Liver Foundation.

Along with her husband, Stephen, and her parents, Katie is survived by her daughter Greta Sophia Rowell, and sister Christine M. Storino, all of Watertown and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private funeral mass at Holy Family Church will be at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, donations in Katie’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Katie was truly an Angel in life. She will be deeply missed by all her loved ones. Anyone who ever met Katie is a better person for it. As life moves on, we should all try to give a little more and live by the example set by Katie!

