Ogdensburg business celebrates expansion with new storefront

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County business is celebrating an expansion.

Cornerstone Service Plumbing Heating and Cooling cut the ribbon at a new storefront in Ogdensburg Friday.

It’s located at 7 Main Street in the city.

The company started in 2005 and has a couple other locations in the county.

