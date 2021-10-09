Advertisement

Ogdensburg business celebrates expansion with new storefront

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County business is celebrating an expansion.

Cornerstone Service Plumbing Heating and Cooling cut the ribbon at a new storefront in Ogdensburg Friday.

It’s located at 7 Main Street in the city.

The company started in 2005 and has a couple other locations in the county.

