Retired marine in Canton completes his 3rd marathon

By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A retired marine in Canton has completed his third Marine Corps marathon.

Kevin Tupper, a retired sergeant who served seven years as a marine and nine years in the National Guard, never lost the discipline he learned in the military.

Now, he applies it to running.

Saturday morning he embarked on a marathon, running through the trails at St. Lawrence University.

Usually, the Marine Corps marathon is completed in Washington D.C., but this year Tupper completed it virtually.

Tupper says he started running in his late 40s.

Now at 52, he says it’s never too late for others to start!

“You’re never too old in this. There’s a lot of folks that are older than myself that are doing marathons a lot faster, too,” said Tupper.

Tupper even set a personal record today! He ran the 26.2 miles in four hours and two minutes.

He thanks the support of his local VFW, Canton’s Post 1231.

