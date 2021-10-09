Saturday Sports: A battle of the top 2 teams in the NAC

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A big rivalry game took place on the gridiron this afternoon in the Northern Athletic Conference as the Gouverneur Wildcats played host to the OFA Blue Devils in a battle of the 2 top teams in the league.

This game always a wild one and neither team would disappoint.

In the 1st quarter, Tristan Lovely scores: 8-0 OFA.

In the 2nd quarter, Holden Stowell takes it in on the keeper to tie the game up.

On the next drive, Stowell fires a 55 yard touchdown pass to Carter Baer: 14-8 Wildcats.

In the 3rd quarter, it’s Lovely with a 55 yard touchdown pass to Drew Costello to tie the game at 14.

Kyle savage takes it in on the keeper: 22-14 Wildcats.

Costello takes it in from 6 yards out to make it 22 all and it’s on to overtime.

In overtime, Lovely hooks up with Adam Calton and the Devils miss the extra point.

Savage goes end around and scores, tying the game at 28.

It was Savage with the extra point to win it as he connects, giving Gouverneur a 29-28 overtime win.

In Liberty League football from the Capital District, St. Lawrence took on Union.

Andrew Lau connects on a 23 yard field goal to put Union up 16-7 at the half.

The 2nd half was all Union as Ike Irabor takes it in from 2 yards out: 23-7 Union. The Saints fall to Union 37-7.

In Men’s Liberty League Soccer from Potsdam, Clarkson hosted Hobart.

Early in the 1st half, the Golden Knights strike when Nolan Grady tickles twine: 1-0 Clarkson. The Golden Knights go on to blank Hobart 3-0.

Down the road in Canton, St. Lawrence hosted RIT in another Liberty League matchup.

In the 2nd half, the Saints were down 2-1 when Marvin Sibanda cashes in on the penalty kick, tying the game at 2. This one would end in a 2 all overtime tie.

In Watertown, the JCC Men’s Soccer Team entertained Niagara C.C.

In the 1st half, it was Niagara with a direct kick as Gourav Vasdev dents the back of the net to put Niagara up 1-0. Niagara goes on to beat JCC 4-2.

At the Coffeen Street campus, the JCC Women hosted Niagara in the early game.

In the 1st half, Rachel Chunco goes far post for the tally: 1-0 Niagara. Niagara goes on to beat JCC 6-1.

Saturday Sports Scores

NAC HS Football

Gouverneur 29, OFA 28

Canton 26, St. Lawrence C. 22

Malone 30, Potsdam 0

Men’s Soccer

Clarkson 3, Hobart 0

St. Lawrence 2, RIT 2

Niagara C.C. 4, JCC 2

Buffalo State 3, SUNY Potsdam 1

Husson 5, SUNY Canton 4

Boys’ HS Soccer

Indian River 7, Hermon DeKalb 0

Watertown 1, Lowville 0

Madrid Waddington 2, Harrisville 1

Women’s Soccer

Husson 5, SUNY Canton 0

SUNY Potsdam 3, Buffalo State 2

William Smith 3, Clarkson 0

RIT 2, St. Lawrence 0

Niagara C.C. 6, JCC 1

Girls’ HS Soccer

Copenhagen 3, Belleville Henderson 3

IHC 3, General Brown 2

Watertown 7, Carthage 0

Beaver River 7, Sandy Creek 0

Tupper Lake 3, St. Regis Falls 1

Hermon DeKalb 3, Harrisville 1

Canton 1, Lisbon 0

Women’s Hockey

Clarkson 1, Syracuse 1

