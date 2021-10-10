Food Truck Frenzy brings crowds to Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you stopped by Salmon Run Mall Sunday with an empty stomach, you were in luck.

That’s because the mall hosted a Food Truck Frenzy.

The parking lot was packed with people trying the unique food trucks. Everything from Filipino food to seafood and desserts.

Arts and craft booths were there, too.

An organizer says there were about 80 vendors in total. She wanted to create something to help small businesses.

“We’ve had a rough year and a half. A lot of us were shut down and not making any money. So, we really need the community to rally around us now that we’re able to be open and make a little money to support our families,” said organizer Autumn Bailey.

Bailey says this is the fourth food truck event she’s organized this year, and the first at the mall. She hopes the event brought some joy to the community and small businesses alike.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.