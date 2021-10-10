Advertisement

Pop-up shop with kids in mind comes to Watertown

A pop up shop with kids in mind is going on over the next three days in the town of Watertown.
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pop up shop with kids in mind is going on over the next three days in the town of Watertown.

The Ramada Inn on Arsenal Street hosts the Grow Out Sale.

Folks can sort through an array of items for children from clothing, to toys and games.

The organizing group is based out of Syracuse. They call this a consignment sale and explain what that means.

“We have about 50 consigners in the area that processed their items through our database. They tag them and then bring them and hang them, and put everything out. And we sell for them,” said Jenn Chapman, Grow Out Sale organizer.

The sale started Sunday, with two more days scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

