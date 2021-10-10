WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. Burnett, 83, of Watertown, NY, passed away October 7, 2021 at the Auburn Multicare Medical Center in Auburn, Washington. Richard had been residing in Washington with his daughter since 2019.

Arrangements are incomplete with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Arrangements will be scheduled upon his return to Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.