Advertisement

Richard L. Burnett, 83, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. Burnett, 83, of Watertown, NY, passed away October 7, 2021 at the Auburn Multicare Medical Center in Auburn, Washington. Richard had been residing in Washington with his daughter since 2019.

Arrangements are incomplete with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  Arrangements will be scheduled upon his return to Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
John H. Griffin, 66, of Carthage
A big rivalry game took place on the gridiron this afternoon in the Northern Athletic...
Saturday Sports: A battle of the top 2 teams in the NAC
Saturday Sports: A battle of the top 2 teams in the NAC
Autumn Fest brings fun and education to Wellesley Island State Park

Obituaries

Autumn Fest brings fun and education to Wellesley Island State Park
Deferiet Fire Dept. is grilling for a good cause
Darwin Richard Roggie, 62, of Second Road, passed away Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 at...
Darwin Richard Roggie, 62, of Castorland
Grilling for a good cause! The Deferiet Volunteer Fire Department was helping to make a...
Deferiet Fire Dept. is grilling for a good cause
Pauline Louise Bassette, age 108, passed away on October 9, 2021 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital.
Pauline Louise Bassette, 108, of Newton Falls
Candles
Christopher J. Clayton, 58, of Theresa