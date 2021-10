SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service with military honors for Ronald H. Nier Sr., 76, of State Rt.3, Sackets Harbor, who passed away February 2, 2021 will be held 12:30 p.m. at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

