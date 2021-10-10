Watertown Red & Black take EFL Championship title

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Empire Football League championship was on the line at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Saturday night, as the Watertown Red and Black hosted the Glens Falls Green Jackets for the title.

The Red and Black looking for their first title since 2009.

It was Watertown with a statement on their first play of the game as it was Jason Williams with the 57 yard strike to Kalon Jeter and the sideline goes crazy.

The pat by Eric Bylor is good, putting the Red and Black on top 7-0.

The Red and Black defense takes over. It’s Connor Brown with the interception of the Glens Falls pass.

Later in the first quarter, Dylan Bice and Jeremy Machia combine to hit the quarterback. Joshua Lear picks up the fumble and goes 21 yards for the touchdown. Score: 14-0 Red and Black.

Now late 2nd quarter, the score was 14-8 Watertown. It was Jason Williams with the 32 yard strike to Chris Furr. The pat is good. Score: 21-8 Red and Black at the half.

On the first play from scrimmage in the 2nd half, Keegan Queior picks off a Glens Falls pass and returns it to the 20.

That sets up an Eric Bylor 30 yard field goal to put Watertown on top 24-8.

Then it was Dylan Bice with the big hit of the receiver.

Connor Brown had 2 interceptions, including one for a touchdown and added a touchdown catch.

Coach George Ashcraft gets the victory Gatorade shower as Watertown wins the EFL championship by beating Glens Falls 37-8.

To hear from Ashcraft and the team, watch Mel’s report above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.