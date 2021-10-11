Advertisement

3 candidates vie to be Sackets Harbor’s next mayor

Sackets Harbor
Sackets Harbor(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor will have a new mayor following this year’s election. Three candidates are running to replace Eric Constance.

They are James Bray, Alex Morgia, and Mark Pacilio. We spoke with all three candidates and each one has different things they want to focus on if elected.

“I’m running for mayor because I believe Sackets deserves active leadership,” said Morgia, who’s running as an Independent.

Originally from Watertown, he’s been living in Sackets Harbor for six years. He owns and operates Monthly Boxer, a shipping company in Watertown. Morgia says one of his main goals is to work with the historical society and chamber of commerce to bring more money to the village.

“One of the reasons Sackets businesses have been struggling is we are not as coordinated as much as we could be,” he said.

Business is on the mind of James Bray too. He’s running for mayor because he wants to develop 60 empty acres owned by the village on Ambrose Street.

“I’d like to see this marketed and developed and become the next vibrant piece of Sackets Harbor,” said Bray, a Republican.

Bray grew up in Pulaski and moved to the village in 2013. He’s been running his own construction company for more than three decades and says that experience will help him oversee upcoming infrastructure projects in the village.

The third candidate is touting his experience. Democrat Mark Pacilio has been a village trustee since last November. He served two terms on the village board in the mid-2000′s and worked as a chief of staff for a former north country Assembly member for seven years.

“Public service is a passion of mine. I’ve gained so much knowledge and experience over the years, both at the local level and at the state level,” he said.

Pacilio says he wants to improve the village’s infrastructure in the downtown area and give people more reasons to move to Sackets Harbor.

The winner of the election will replace Eric Constance, who is finishing up his third term.

Constance says he is not running for re-election because he wants to retire and he’s glad to pass the torch to somebody else.

