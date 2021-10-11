Amanda L. Merritt, 40, of Massena

Amanda L. Merritt, 40 of Woodlawn Ave, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Amanda L. Merritt, 40 of Woodlawn Ave, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at her home.

Amanda was born on October 29, 1980 in Massena, the daughter of Gary and Angelia (Boice) MacPherson. She attended schools in Massena and worked for a time at Subway before starting with the Highland Nursing Home, where she was a Certified Nurses Aide. She loved caring for the residents of the nursing home and spending time with her family.

Amanda is survived by her parents, Gary and Angelia of Norfolk; her children, Kyle, Jaxson, and Grayson Merritt, all of Connecticut; her sisters, Nicole Baldwin of North Carolina and Tanya Sochia of Norfolk; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call Friday 1-3:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

