Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly abducted by teen in Georgia

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).(Source: The Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HABERSHAM CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a 17-year-old family member.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez, WRDW reported.

Officials said Celesta was abducted by Estephanie Ramirez Sunday night around 11 p.m.

Celesta was last seen wearing a green Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Estephanie Ramirez was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and black leggings.

They are believed to be traveling in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot, with Georgia tag number PXL5654. The direction of travel is believed to be Buford, Georgia.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500 or 706-778-3911.

RAW: Hail damages cars for sale in Norman, Okla.