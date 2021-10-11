Advertisement

Arthur L. Burns, 88, formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. Burns passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.
Mr. Burns passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOWANDA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Arthur L. Burns, age 88, of Gowanda, NY and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 13, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Burns passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.

Arthur is survived by his daughter, Tanya Burns of Fredonia, NY, two grandchildren, Giacinte and Callie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Gerald Burns, Janet Tomassini, Jane Burns and Donald Burns and his parents, Arthur and Lena Burns.

Arthur was born on July 1, 1933, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Arthur David and Lena (Mathews) Burns. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Mr. Burns served in the United States Army during the the Korean war. Arthur worked for ALCOA retiring in 1995.

Arthur was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was 3rd and 4th degree past Grand Knight. He also was a member of the American Legion and held the position of Commander of Lisbon for three years and later the County Commander for St. Lawrence County. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time outside, watching sporting events, as well as being with his family.

Donations may be made in Arthur’s memory to the Knights of Columbus, 721 Hasbrouck Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Pauline “Polly” Mulvana, age 98, of Bombay, N.Y. died, peacefully, on October 8th, 2021.
Pauline “Polly” Mulvana, 98, of Bombay
Christine E. Murray, 70, passed away, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at home while under the care of...
Christine E. Murray, 70, of Chippewa Bay
Vivian M. Larmie, 67, of Adams, died Saturday October 9, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center,...
Vivian M. Larmie, 67, of Adams
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center terminates 28 workers over vaccine mandate

Obituaries

Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on natural gas prices, vaccine for kids & water surcharge
WWNY
Lowville American Legion Oktoberfest coming up Saturday
WWNY Morristown convenience store catches fire after truck smashes through wall
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine...
Many troops have not complied with COVID-19 vaccine mandate, report says
ATV Accident
Man injured in Lewis County ATV crash
The Great Pumpkin Derby
Off to the races: it’s the Great Pumpkin Derby