Arthur L. Burns, 88, formerly of Ogdensburg

GOWANDA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Arthur L. Burns, age 88, of Gowanda, NY and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 13, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Burns passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.

Arthur is survived by his daughter, Tanya Burns of Fredonia, NY, two grandchildren, Giacinte and Callie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Gerald Burns, Janet Tomassini, Jane Burns and Donald Burns and his parents, Arthur and Lena Burns.

Arthur was born on July 1, 1933, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Arthur David and Lena (Mathews) Burns. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Mr. Burns served in the United States Army during the the Korean war. Arthur worked for ALCOA retiring in 1995.

Arthur was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was 3rd and 4th degree past Grand Knight. He also was a member of the American Legion and held the position of Commander of Lisbon for three years and later the County Commander for St. Lawrence County. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time outside, watching sporting events, as well as being with his family.

Donations may be made in Arthur’s memory to the Knights of Columbus, 721 Hasbrouck Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

