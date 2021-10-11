Advertisement

Charles George McGrath, 82, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Oct. 11, 2021
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Charles George McGrath, 82, Adams, died October 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica NY under comfort care.

Charlie was born January 26, 1939, in Ellisburg, NY. He attended Adams School. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1967. He married Karen Shultz on December 2, 1967, and the couple lived locally for 53 years. Charlie retired from Queens Farms Dairy after 26 years and worked at Hannaford for 8 years following his retirement.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents Andrew and Georgia McGrath and seven brothers and sisters.

Surviving is his wife, Karen; three sons – Chuck (wife Marlynne), Florida; Scott (wife Penny) North Carolina; Ken, Adams; daughter Pamela Archibee (husband John), Orwell NY; and his six grandchildren – Andrea, Allison, Cierra, Johnathan, Lydia and Nolan.

Charlie was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at a later date.

Carpenter-Stoodley, Belleville NY is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

