Christine E. Murray, 70, of Chippewa Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Christine E. Murray, 70, passed away, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at home while under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, surrounded by her family and beloved animals.

Born on February 2, 1951 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of Frank and Verna Ely Daniels. She attended Alexandria Bay High School.

Christine married Douglas W. Murray on May 16, 1987 in Chippewa Bay, NY, with Rev. Prudhomme, officiating.

During the time she raised her family, she worked for D&D Enterprises, Chippewa Bay, NY. She also spent her later years caring for her mother.

Christine was an avid gardener and poker player. She also enjoyed ceramics and her animals, taking in any rescue animals.

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Douglas; three daughters, Angel and David LaLone, Hammond, NY, Tina Mahay, Hammond, NY, Nickie and Christian Phinney, Clayton, NY; three grandsons, Erik LaLone, Easton Phinney and Clay Phinney; a sister, Trudy June, Hammond, NY; her beloved sweet baby girl, Bailey; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, three brothers, Michael Daniels, Frank Daniels, Jr., Jim Daniels and a nephew, Duane “Bug” June all passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will be 2 pm, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Chippewa Bay Fish & Game Club.

Donations may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676, any local SPCA or to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

