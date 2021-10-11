Clayton Community Band - October Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Our band is made up of members that come from all over the North Country. Although many live in Clayton, Watertown or surrounding communities in Jefferson County, some of our musicians travel from St. Lawrence and Lewis Counties. We have a few members from even farther away who spend summers in the Clayton area and we welcome them back to play with us each summer season. We also come from many different walks of life. Some of our performers are life-long musicians either as performers or educators in local schools, some are professionals in other areas, and some have retired from their careers and are just looking for a fun and relaxing way to get involved in the community. Despite our differences we all come together each week to rehearse the music that we love sharing with our dedicated audiences. All members are listed in the programs for each of our concerts. The philosophy of the Clayton Community Band is to afford any dedicated individual, who previously or currently plays a band instrument, an outlet to perform in rehearsal and public performance. Preparation and presentation of concert band music is geared toward continuous education and enjoyment by the performers, while entertaining and educating the residents and guests of Clayton and surrounding communities through diversified programs of band literature. Working as a team to interpret and convey to an audience any select or particular selection of band music develops a serene sense of camaraderie. Great friendships are born through music, whether by working together as a team or by enjoying a live performance of musicians of various ages with diversified backgrounds performing for the love of music. For the performers and audience, we feel that music heals the heart and soothes the soul.

