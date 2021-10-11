Esther J. (Polniak) Gonyou, 95, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Gonyou passed away at her home on Sunday Oct 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and care givers. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Esther J. (Polniak) Gonyou, age 95 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday (Oct 13, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Calling Hours will be held also on Wednesday from 12:00pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Gonyou passed away at her home on Sunday Oct 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and care givers.

Surviving is her sister Lauretta Montroy of Ogdensburg; step-grandchildren Michael Norko of Ogdensburg, Diane Armold of Ogdensburg, Jeff Norko of Hagerties and Kathy O’Marah of Lisbon; nieces & nephews Rick & Patti Polniak of Ogdensburg, Dan Polniak & Charleen Barr of Ogdensburg, Patricia & Patrick Duprey of Ogdensburg, Debbie Polniak of Ogdensburg, Joe & Debbie Polniak of Rensselaer Falls, Hank & Roberta Polniak of Ogdensburg, Pam & Eric Usatch of Ohio, Laurie & Nick Shifflet of Indiana; Dave & Joyce Polniak of Ogdensburg, Steve & Sue Polniak of Ogdensburg, Gary & Wendy Montroy of Canton, Donna Burns of Syracuse, Paul & Beryl Trombley of Ogdensburg, Valerie Shaver of Ogdensburg; along with numerous great-nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Leonard “Unc” Gonyou; a step-daughter Sheila Norko; brothers Henry, William & Richard Polniak; and a sister Elizabeth “Betty” Polniak.

Esther was born on October 11, 1925 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph & Marie (Sczmkowiak) Polniak. She graduated from local schools and later married Leonard Gonyou on May 23, 1947 in Lisbon, NY.

Esther began her career in the advertising department of the Ogdensburg Journal, and later transferred to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Housekeeping Department where she retired from. Esther enjoyed going to the Odd Fellows, playing cards and enjoying family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

