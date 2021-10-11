Advertisement

Esther J. (Polniak) Gonyou, 95, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Gonyou passed away at her home on Sunday Oct 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and...
Mrs. Gonyou passed away at her home on Sunday Oct 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and care givers.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Esther J. (Polniak) Gonyou, age 95 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday (Oct 13, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Calling Hours will be held also on Wednesday from 12:00pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Gonyou passed away at her home on Sunday Oct 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and care givers.

Surviving is her sister Lauretta Montroy of Ogdensburg; step-grandchildren Michael Norko of Ogdensburg, Diane Armold of Ogdensburg, Jeff Norko of Hagerties and Kathy O’Marah of Lisbon; nieces & nephews Rick & Patti Polniak of Ogdensburg, Dan Polniak & Charleen Barr of Ogdensburg, Patricia & Patrick Duprey of Ogdensburg, Debbie Polniak of Ogdensburg, Joe & Debbie Polniak of Rensselaer Falls, Hank & Roberta Polniak of Ogdensburg, Pam & Eric Usatch of Ohio, Laurie & Nick Shifflet of Indiana; Dave & Joyce Polniak of Ogdensburg, Steve & Sue Polniak of Ogdensburg, Gary & Wendy Montroy of Canton, Donna Burns of Syracuse, Paul & Beryl Trombley of Ogdensburg, Valerie Shaver of Ogdensburg; along with numerous great-nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Leonard “Unc” Gonyou; a step-daughter Sheila Norko; brothers Henry, William & Richard Polniak; and a sister Elizabeth “Betty” Polniak.

Esther was born on October 11, 1925 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph & Marie (Sczmkowiak) Polniak. She graduated from local schools and later married Leonard Gonyou on May 23, 1947 in Lisbon, NY.

Esther began her career in the advertising department of the Ogdensburg Journal, and later transferred to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Housekeeping Department where she retired from. Esther enjoyed going to the Odd Fellows, playing cards and enjoying family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Amanda L. Merritt, 40 of Woodlawn Ave, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at...
Amanda L. Merritt, 40, of Massena
The family of Kenneth J. Barkley are saddened to share his passing, which took place on Friday...
Kenneth J. Barkley, of Lisbon
Pauline M. Tyndall, age 90 of State Highway 345 Madrid, NY passed away peacefully at the...
Pauline M. Tyndall, 90, of Madrid
Candles
Keenan Ward Camidge, 63, of Philadelphia

Obituaries

Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Neighbor describes ‘miracle’ of Morristown crash
Nancy Anne Miller, 67, of Peebles Road, passed away early Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 at...
Nancy Anne Miller, 67, of Lowville
Richard A. Kendall, 87, of Hannawa Falls, passed away on September 12, 2021 in the Philippines.
Richard A. Kendall, 87, of Hannawa Falls
Charles George McGrath, 82, Adams, died October 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica NY...
Charles George McGrath, 82, of Adams
Pauline “Polly” Mulvana, age 98, of Bombay, N.Y. died, peacefully, on October 8th, 2021.
Pauline “Polly” Mulvana, 98, of Bombay
Christine E. Murray, 70, passed away, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at home while under the care of...
Christine E. Murray, 70, of Chippewa Bay