Advertisement

Fire destroys cottage in town of Alexandria

Fire crews had to draw water out of Butterfield Lake to put out a cottage fire over the weekend...
Fire crews had to draw water out of Butterfield Lake to put out a cottage fire over the weekend in the town of Alexandria.(George Martin)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews had to draw water out of Butterfield Lake to put out a cottage fire over the weekend in the town of Alexandria.

It happened at 6:15 Sunday morning at 29226 Lake View Road northeast of Redwood.

Redwood Fire Chief George Martin said one person was inside the cottage when she noticed the fire and ran to the house of a neighbor, who called for help.

The chief said a woodstove may be to blame.

Volunteers from Redwood, Alexandria Bay, Plessis, Theresa, Brier Hill, Clayton and Hammond all responded.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck towing a race car crashed into a Morristown convenience store Sunday night, setting the...
Morristown convenience store catches fire after truck smashes through wall
If you stopped by Salmon Run Mall Sunday with an empty stomach, you were in luck.
Food Truck Frenzy brings crowds to Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man injured in pickup truck crash
The Empire Football League championship was on the line at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds...
Watertown Red & Black take EFL Championship title
COVID-19 graphic
North country marks another jump in COVID cases

Latest News

Sackets Harbor
3 candidates vie to be Sackets Harbor’s next mayor
The flag was raised by sisters Katherine Benedetto and Toni Scordo.
Watertown sisters raise Italian flag on Columbus Day
On Ogdensburg’s Lighthouse Point, a new observation deck has just been completed.
Same river, new view
The dome protects a radar system that sits atop a 125-foot tower in the town of Montague
Weather radar equipment gets update
Akwesasne sign
Akwesasne residents share what Indigenous Peoples’ Day means to them