Fire destroys cottage in town of Alexandria

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews had to draw water out of Butterfield Lake to put out a cottage fire over the weekend in the town of Alexandria.

It happened at 6:15 Sunday morning at 29226 Lake View Road northeast of Redwood.

Redwood Fire Chief George Martin said one person was inside the cottage when she noticed the fire and ran to the house of a neighbor, who called for help.

The chief said a woodstove may be to blame.

Volunteers from Redwood, Alexandria Bay, Plessis, Theresa, Brier Hill, Clayton and Hammond all responded.

