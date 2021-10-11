Advertisement

How long will this warm weather last?

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll be in the 70s again.

Most of the day will be partly sunny. Skies start cloudy and become mostly sunny toward evening.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a very small chance of rain Wednesday. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Thursday will be in the low 70s under partly sunny skies.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Highs will be around 70 on Friday, in the upper 60s on Saturday, and around 60 on Sunday.

