John H. “Griff” Griffin, 66, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John H. “Griff” Griffin, 66, of NYS Rt. 3 Carthage, NY, passed away October 7, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Born on November 21, 1954, son of Eva R. Mulverhill, he graduated from Carthage High School.  Following school he worked at DeFeriet Paper Co and he drove tractor trailers before becoming disabled.

John was a free spirit with a great sense of humor and quick wit.  He was a “just” man that would treat people accordingly and he would go to great lengths to get a laugh always with good intentions.  He also enjoyed horticulture and woodworking.

He is survived by his sister, Tina Gagnon and niece, April Walker and extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins and many close friends.

A calling hour will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13th at the Hart & Bruce funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.  A graveside will follow at 1 p.m. at the Brookside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

