Keenan Ward Camidge, 63, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Keenan Ward Camidge, 63, Philadelphia, NY, passed away October 3rd, 2021 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the family plot in Harrisville Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Melvin Lincoln and brother Floyd Camidge; his companion Cynthia Jarvis; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Roselyn Camide, a sister Norma Gray, a niece Elaine Lincoln and a nephew Michael Gray.

Keenan was born on January 30, 1958, in Gouverneur, a son to Floyd and Eva Mae Smith Camidge. He worked for several years with the DOHL Development, Watertown.

Keenan was a very loving, caring person. He loved helping other people when he could. He always ahd a smile you can’t forget. He was an amazing younger brother. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

