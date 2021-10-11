Advertisement

Kenneth J. Barkley, of Lisbon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The family of Kenneth J. Barkley are saddened to share his passing, which took place on Friday March 19, 2021 at his family home surrounded by the ones he loved.(Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service  for Kenneth J. Barkley will be held at 3:00 PM in Scotch Presbyterian Cemetery, Waddington on Wednesday October 13, 2021. As per the wishes of the Barkley family, instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Family and friends are encouraged to share stories, photos and memories of Ken, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

The family of Kenneth J. Barkley are saddened to share his passing, which took place on Friday March 19, 2021 at his family home surrounded by the ones he loved. The family has entrusted arrangement to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid.

