Lady Cannoneers take to the court to prep for season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team has been on the court the past couple of weeks getting ready for their 2021-22 season.

First-year coach Tim Lamay has put together a young and deep roster looking to make some noise in Mid-State Athletic Conference play.

JCC did not play last year due to COVID-19 and played their last home game at the McVean Athletic Center on February 18, 2020.

Lamay likes what he sees from his squad, as they prepare for their season opener on November 6 when they host SUNY Adirondack.

”You know, we started about a week and a half ago.” he said. “The girls have been working really hard and we’ve been talking a lot about defense because that’s going to be a stress for us this year. I think that with the work that we had in the classroom and team-building stuff, we were able to implement a lot better with our defense.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.