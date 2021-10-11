Lowville American Legion Oktoberfest coming up Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to this weekend’s Lowville American Legion Oktoberfest.

Debby Vaughn appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

Oktoberfest will be held on Saturday, October 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 162 at 5383 Dayan Street in Lowville.

The public is welcome to attend the free event. There will be music, food, beer, and crafts for sale.

