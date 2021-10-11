Man injured in Lewis County ATV crash

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Wayne County man was injured in an ATV crash in the town of Martinsburg late Saturday afternoon.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Jaron Chambery lost control of the ATV he was driving on a curve on Tabolt Road at about 5:30 p.m. He was thrown from the machine when it rolled over in the road.

He was treated by Lewis County Search and Rescue at the scene and taken to Lewis County General Hospital for further treatment.

Chambery was charged with imprudent speed and no insurance.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.