Advertisement

Man injured in Lewis County ATV crash

ATV Accident
ATV Accident(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Wayne County man was injured in an ATV crash in the town of Martinsburg late Saturday afternoon.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Jaron Chambery lost control of the ATV he was driving on a curve on Tabolt Road at about 5:30 p.m. He was thrown from the machine when it rolled over in the road.

He was treated by Lewis County Search and Rescue at the scene and taken to Lewis County General Hospital for further treatment.

Chambery was charged with imprudent speed and no insurance.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck towing a race car crashed into a Morristown convenience store Sunday night, setting the...
Morristown convenience store catches fire after truck smashes through wall
If you stopped by Salmon Run Mall Sunday with an empty stomach, you were in luck.
Food Truck Frenzy brings crowds to Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall
The Empire Football League championship was on the line at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds...
Watertown Red & Black take EFL Championship title
COVID-19 graphic
North country marks another jump in COVID cases
A St. Lawrence County business is celebrating an expansion.
Ogdensburg business celebrates expansion with new storefront

Latest News

The Great Pumpkin Derby
Off to the races: it’s the Great Pumpkin Derby
The Jefferson Community College women's basketball team has been on the court preparing for...
Lady Cannoneers take to the court to prep for season
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man injured in pickup truck crash
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
How long will this warm weather last?