Man injured in pickup truck crash

NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A Croghan man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital following a crash early Saturday in the town of New Bremen.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Gary Genito was ejected when the pickup truck he was driving on Erie Canal Road around 12:30 a.m. went off the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Genito was taken to Lewis County General Hospital before being transferred to Upstate University Hospital.

Deputies did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.