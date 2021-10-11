Advertisement

Man injured in pickup truck crash

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A Croghan man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital following a crash early Saturday in the town of New Bremen.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Gary Genito was ejected when the pickup truck he was driving on Erie Canal Road around 12:30 a.m. went off the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Genito was taken to Lewis County General Hospital before being transferred to Upstate University Hospital.

Deputies did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

