Nancy Anne Miller, 67, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Anne Miller, 67, of Peebles Road, passed away early Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

A private graveside service will be held in Martinsburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Rev. Mr. Ronald Gingerich officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Family and friends of Nancy had previously scheduled a benefit to help with medical expenses. The benefit will still be held on Friday, October 15th at 4:00 p.m. at the Lowville VFW to help with medical and funeral expenses. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Nancy’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.

She is survived by her loving husband, William R. Miller; a son Raymond C. Ortlieb III and his wife Jennifer; six grandchildren, Michael Ortlieb, Mikaella Ortlieb, Matthew Ortlieb, Hannah Ortlieb, Zachary Perkins and Hannah Hathway; a great grandson, Jace Garrow; her siblings, Diane Cook of Carthage; Patsy Greenlow of Watertown, Brian Cook of Lowville; Jerry Cook Jr. of Indiana; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a sister, Carol Bauer and a brother, David Cook.

Nancy was born on March 1, 1954 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Jerry D. and Irma Watson Cook. She attended South Lewis Central School and later got her GED in 1989. On September 12, 1986, she married William R. Miller at the First Presbyterian Church, Lowville. She worked in housekeeping/laundry for Lewis County General Hospital for 16 years. She worked in local convenient stores for 3 years. She did home care for the elderly and hospice patients for 5 years.

Nancy was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Lowville, where she had served as Deacon. She was also a member of the Martinsburg Fire Auxiliary.

Nancy loved being home and attending family events. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. Nancy will be remembered for her great sense of humor and quick wit. She loved making people laugh.

