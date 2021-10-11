Off to the races: it’s the Great Pumpkin Derby

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab some wheels for your gourd and take it to the Great Pumpkin Derby.

Organizer Teri Walters said this first-time event involves decorated pumpkins racing downhill. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

She says people can bring their decorated, wheeled pumpkins to Rand Drive in Watertown at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 23. Rand Drive is the road connecting Jefferson Community College and the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

It costs $10 to enter. Proceeds go to North Country Goes Pink, which benefits the American Cancer Society.

Pumpkins are judged for their decorations in three age groups.

You can find out more by calling 315-408-4301 or emailing greatpumpkinderby@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.