Pauline M. Tyndall, 90, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Pauline M. Tyndall, age 90 of State Highway 345 Madrid, NY passed away peacefully at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center late Thursday evening (September 30, 2021). As per her wishes there will be no public calling hours or services. A private Memorial Mass will take place at the convenience of the family at St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid, NY with burial to follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Pauline was born to the late Eugene and Agnes (Millart) Ashley in Potsdam, NY on April 4, 1931. She attended Potsdam schools and later met her loving husband, Howard J. Tyndall. They were married on October 24, 1949 at St. John the Baptist Church, Madrid, NY. As her husband worked for ALCOA, Pauline stayed home and raised a family. She enjoyed going to church and baking breads, cakes and cooking around the holidays for friends and family. She would deliver them to elderly people around the community.

Pauline is survived by a son Dr. Gary and (Ann) Tyndall of Camillus, NY, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Howard, her two daughters- Gail Tyndall, Merry Michaud, and son David Tyndall.

