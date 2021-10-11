Advertisement

Pauline M. Tyndall, 90, of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Pauline M. Tyndall, age 90 of State Highway 345 Madrid, NY passed away peacefully at the...
Pauline M. Tyndall, age 90 of State Highway 345 Madrid, NY passed away peacefully at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center late Thursday evening (September 30, 2021).(Source: Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Pauline M. Tyndall, age 90 of State Highway 345 Madrid, NY passed away peacefully at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center late Thursday evening (September 30, 2021). As per her wishes there will be no public calling hours or services. A private Memorial Mass will take place at the convenience of the family at St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid, NY with burial to follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Pauline was born to the late Eugene and Agnes (Millart) Ashley in Potsdam, NY on April 4, 1931. She attended Potsdam schools and later met her loving husband, Howard J. Tyndall. They were married on October 24, 1949 at St. John the Baptist Church, Madrid, NY. As her husband worked for ALCOA, Pauline stayed home and raised a family. She enjoyed going to church and baking breads, cakes and cooking around the holidays for friends and family. She would deliver them to elderly people around the community.

Pauline is survived by a son Dr. Gary and (Ann) Tyndall of Camillus, NY, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Howard, her two daughters- Gail Tyndall, Merry Michaud, and son David Tyndall.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolences online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Amanda L. Merritt, 40 of Woodlawn Ave, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at...
Amanda L. Merritt, 40, of Massena
The family of Kenneth J. Barkley are saddened to share his passing, which took place on Friday...
Kenneth J. Barkley, of Lisbon
Mrs. Gonyou passed away at her home on Sunday Oct 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and...
Esther J. (Polniak) Gonyou, 95, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Keenan Ward Camidge, 63, of Philadelphia

Obituaries

Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Neighbor describes ‘miracle’ of Morristown crash
Nancy Anne Miller, 67, of Peebles Road, passed away early Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 at...
Nancy Anne Miller, 67, of Lowville
Richard A. Kendall, 87, of Hannawa Falls, passed away on September 12, 2021 in the Philippines.
Richard A. Kendall, 87, of Hannawa Falls
Charles George McGrath, 82, Adams, died October 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica NY...
Charles George McGrath, 82, of Adams
Pauline “Polly” Mulvana, age 98, of Bombay, N.Y. died, peacefully, on October 8th, 2021.
Pauline “Polly” Mulvana, 98, of Bombay
Christine E. Murray, 70, passed away, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at home while under the care of...
Christine E. Murray, 70, of Chippewa Bay