Pauline “Polly” Mulvana, 98, of Bombay

Pauline “Polly” Mulvana, age 98, of Bombay, N.Y. died, peacefully, on October 8th, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - Pauline “Polly” Mulvana, age 98, of Bombay, N.Y. died, peacefully, on October 8th, 2021. She was surrounded by family and friends. Her service will be at 12:00PM on Saturday, October 16th, 2021. It will be a graveside service at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in North Lawrence, N.Y. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary-Stuart Funeral Home, Tupper Lake. We welcome any thoughts or comments you may wish to share.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie Jones of Tupper Lake, N.Y., whose father was Ronald Jones, her first husband. He died in WW II. She had four grandchildren: Todd, Terry, Troy, and Kari Jones. Todd and Troy Jones predeceased her. She had four great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

She married Daniel Mulvana of Bombay, N.Y. on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, 1970, officiated by Father Plante. Frank and Doris Bono, her sister, stood for them. Dan Mulvana predeceased her on June 17th, 2009.

She was born August 24, 1923, in Brasher Falls, NY and grew up in Nicholville, N.Y. She was the daughter of Amelia and Edward Arquette who she will be buried with at the North Lawrence Cemetery.

She loved to cook and was known for her baked beans and pie. She was always up for a party and loved to play cards. She had a playful and wry sense of humor and loved to laugh. She took pride in her gardens. She canned tomatoes and was known for her pickles. Polly’s Pickles, we called them.

She worked many different jobs from caring for the elderly, bartending at the Zombie, and working at the dress factory in Malone as a zipper setter. She loved to knit and sew. After

she was married to Dan and living at the Mulvana Family Farm, she helped with the many duties and would cook for twenty farm hands. She loved people.

She was the last of fifteen siblings. Only eleven survived into adulthood. There were five sisters and five brothers: Stella (Bert) Yando, Joyce (Harry) McCauslin, Howard (Eilleen) Arquette, Edward (Carol) Arquette, Margaret (Bill) Garvey, Doris (Frank) Bono, Charles (Janet) Arquette, William (Mary) Arquette, Lawrence (Bev) Arquette and Janet (Howard) Rhoades Terko.

She left behind many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews.

She was a bright smile to all who knew her.

Please join us for a luncheon at the American Legion in Fort Covington, NY, immediately following the graveside service.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.