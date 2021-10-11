Richard A. Kendall, 87, of Hannawa Falls, passed away on September 12, 2021 in the Philippines. (Source: Funeral Home)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Richard A. Kendall, 87, of Hannawa Falls, passed away on September 12, 2021 in the Philippines.

Richard was born on March 27, 1934 in Potsdam as the eldest of the five sons of Harold M. and Nordica P. Kendall. He attended Potsdam schools and graduated from Potsdam High School with the class of 1952. He was president of that class for his final three years of high school. He attended MIT and then spent three years in the US Army with the Army Security Agency. He then returned to Potsdam to work with his father in the Kendall-Lamar Corporation. This business was founded in Potsdam by his grandfather, Ira H. Kendall and built dairy receiving room equipment. On July 6, l962, he and Carol J. Major were united in marriage in the First Presbyterian Church of Potsdam with the Reverend Varre A. Cummins officiating. They were married for 45 years and made their home in Hannawa Falls.

Richard completed a degree at The State University of NY at Potsdam in Secondary Education and became a teacher of physics and mathematics at the Potsdam High School. He moved from Potsdam for a brief period because of the special needs of his family and it was during this time that he taught physics at North Tonawanda, NY and in Lancaster, NY. He completed his MS degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and did research at the Biophysics Department of the University of Buffalo and at the Roswell-Park Memorial Cancer Institute in Buffalo. He returned to Potsdam and resumed teaching in the Potsdam High School in 1972 and retired from teaching in 1999.

Richard dedicated his life to his family and his teaching and upon retirement enjoyed his hobby of wood working and travel.

Richard is survived by: his son, Alan H. Kendall and wife, Hilda; two granddaughters, Erica C. Drake and husband, Daniel, and Anne M. LaRue and husband, Levi; a grandson, Bryan T. Snow Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Nordica D. Drake, Alexis Snow, and Kynsleigh Snow; and his brothers David P. Kendall, John L. Kendall and Robert L Kendall.

He was predeceased by: his wife, Carol; his daughter, Diane L. Kendall-Deshane; and a brother Thomas M. Kendall.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home. Following services, there will be an interment at The Madrid Cemetery.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made in their memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St Lawrence Valley, 6805 U.S. Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

