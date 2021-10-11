Advertisement

Samaritan Medical Center terminates 28 workers over vaccine mandate

Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center terminated 28 of its employees Monday for not complying with state vaccine requirements.

Hospital officials say those 28 workers are across all three of its facilities.

The state deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID was September 27. That’s when Samaritan suspended any worker for two weeks who did not meet the deadline.

Employees would retain their position if they got vaccinated before Monday. SMC says 28 chose not to.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck towing a race car crashed into a Morristown convenience store Sunday night, setting the...
Morristown convenience store catches fire after truck smashes through wall
If you stopped by Salmon Run Mall Sunday with an empty stomach, you were in luck.
Food Truck Frenzy brings crowds to Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man injured in pickup truck crash
The Empire Football League championship was on the line at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds...
Watertown Red & Black take EFL Championship title
COVID-19 graphic
North country marks another jump in COVID cases

Latest News

Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on natural gas prices, vaccine for kids & water surcharge
WWNY
Lowville American Legion Oktoberfest coming up Saturday
WWNY Morristown convenience store catches fire after truck smashes through wall
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine...
Many troops have not complied with COVID-19 vaccine mandate, report says