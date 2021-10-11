Same river, new view

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - On Ogdensburg’s Lighthouse Point, a new observation deck has just been completed.

It’s the final major part of $1.3 million dollars worth of shoreline improvements paid for by the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

That money went to the Fort la Presentation Association, which has been developing the site’s ecology and history.

“We’re very excited; the views from the deck are amazing. I think we have the best views of the river you can find around,” said Barbara O’Keefe, association president.

The REDI grant also paid for new walking trails and bulking up the shoreline against future flooding.

On and around the deck are new signs illustrating the river and the history of the site itself.

