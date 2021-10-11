St. Lawrence County convenience store catches fire after a truck smashes through the wall

TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A gas station convenience store was destroyed when a truck crashed through its walls and set the building ablaze.

According to Morristown Fire Department officials, emergency crews responded to the scene of 3667 State Route 37 just after 9 p.m. Sunday night, after a truck towing a race car heading north went off the road, took down a telephone pole, and completely entered the building. Officials on scene said the truck exploded, catching the store that houses a Tim Horton’s and Subway on fire.

Everyone inside was evacuated and none were injured. Morristown’s fire chief said crews knocked the fire out quickly, but the building was a “total loss.” He added the occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital, and their injuries were not severe. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services officials told 7 News that hospital was Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

Emergency crews including the Morristown Fire Department, the Brier Hill Fire Department, and State Police were on scene as of 11 p.m. Sunday night.

