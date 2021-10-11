Vivian M. Larmie, 67, of Adams, died Saturday October 9, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, from complications of COVID-19. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Vivian M. Larmie, 67, of Adams, died Saturday October 9, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, from complications of COVID-19. A memorial service will be 12:00 pm on November 6 at the Piddock Funeral Home, Adams, with Cathy Hamilton, pastor and close friend, officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at 10:00 am.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born April 13, 1954 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Carl and Betty (Johnson) Hamilton, following her graduation from General Brown High School, she continued on at BOCES in Watertown earning her cosmetology license. Vivian worked at various salons locally before moving to Houston, TX, in the late 1970′s. She returned to this area in 1997, continuing her career as a hairstylist.

She is survived by two sons Russell Heiman, Syracuse, NY, Nicholas Larmie, Houston, TX; one daughter Meagan (John) Heiman, Austin, TX; her companion of twenty-five years Jim Gavigan, Adams, NY; six granddaughters Alexis Heiman, Karley Heiman, Juliet Griswold, Cora Griswold, Aria Heiman, Every Lemuth; Jim’s children Shannon Malm, TX, Becky Gavigan, NY, Kim Gavigan VA; and his eleven grandchildren, all of who she thought of as her own. Also two brothers Carl (Jamie) Hamilton, Concord, NC, Darrell Hamilton, Victoria, TX, many cousins and three nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents.

Vivian enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafting and traveling with Jim and her many friends. She especially loved spending time and making memories with her family and her granddaughters.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Cleveland Clinic - Cardio Rheumatology Center, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44195, or BOCES - Cosmetology Department, 20104 State Route 3, Watertown, NY 13601

