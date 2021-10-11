Advertisement

Warm week ahead

By Kris Hudson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will be staying warm overnight as lows stay in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday clouds will be clearing out throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday we will be on record watch as our record high Tuesday is 78 set in 1954. We currently have a forecasted high of 77, so it will be close.

Temperatures will slowly back off the rest of the week thanks to a couple of cold fronts. By this time next weekend our highs will be in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic
North country marks another jump in COVID cases
Ogdensburg City Police
2 police officers hurt in struggle with suspect
A St. Lawrence County business is celebrating an expansion.
Ogdensburg business celebrates expansion with new storefront
If you stopped by Salmon Run Mall Sunday with an empty stomach, you were in luck.
Food Truck Frenzy brings crowds to Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall
Police lights
Woman dies in Fort Covington crash

Latest News

wx
7 News This Evening Weather
7
Warm this weekend
7
wwny 6pm weather
7-day forecast
Friday noon weather