Warm week ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will be staying warm overnight as lows stay in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday clouds will be clearing out throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday we will be on record watch as our record high Tuesday is 78 set in 1954. We currently have a forecasted high of 77, so it will be close.

Temperatures will slowly back off the rest of the week thanks to a couple of cold fronts. By this time next weekend our highs will be in the upper 50s.

