Watertown sisters raise Italian flag on Columbus Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Drive by the Italian American Club in Watertown and you’ll see an Italian flag flying high to honor Christopher Columbus and the city’s Italian history.

The flag was raised Monday at the club on Bellew Avenue, which happens to be right in Watertown’s Sand Flats neighborhood, where Italian immigrants congregated when coming to the area.

The flag was raised by sisters Katherine Benedetto and Toni Scordo. Their parents are immigrants and they’ve lived here all their lives.

They say they raise the flag in honor of their parents and where they came from.

“We should keep it alive. Keep doing what we’re doing, which we’re doing now, and be proud of it. I’m proud of my heritage. I really am,” they said.

Both say Christopher Columbus helped lead Italians to a better life and it’s sad for them to see the controversies surrounding the holiday.

