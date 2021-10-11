Your Turn: feedback on natural gas prices, vaccine for kids & water surcharge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you heat with natural gas, get ready for an unpleasant surprise. According to a report, National Grid customers can expect to see their natural gas bills go up by about 31 percent this winter:

They need to change their name to National Greed.

Carrie Stephens

Our producers are selling as much as they can overseas due to the European 500% increase in price. That lowers supply here. Meaning: our prices go up.

Brian Thomas

The Pfizer vaccine could be the first available COVID shot for kids ages 5 to 11. We asked how parents feel about having their young kids vaccinated:

Nope, my child will not be getting it.

Diane Lorow

My children will be getting it as soon as it is approved.

Anna Elizabeth

I can’t take that chance of losing one of my kids until more testing is done and I feel it’s safe, then I’ll reconsider!

Diana Rathbun

Lowville is expected to approve new water surcharges this month. This comes as officials say the Kraft Heinz plant continues to drain the village’s water supply:

Make Kraft pay their fair share! How is anyone having a problem with this?

Jay Kocyla

Yeah. Tax them so much they just close their doors and lay everyone off.

Michael Hsu

