Acker to retire as head of St. Lawrence Health

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - David Acker will retire next year as president and CEO of St. Lawrence Health, which runs Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena hospitals.

Acker will step down during the second quarter of 2022, ending a 14-year career with the system.

“David has done an exceptional job as St. Lawrence Health’s President and CEO. We appreciate his efforts in leading St. Lawrence through a period of significant progress and evolution. The system is well positioned for future growth,” said Ed Mucenski, chair of St. Lawrence Health’s board of directors, in a news release.

Acker will be succeeded by Donna McGregor, who has been SLH’s chief financial officer since July 2020.

