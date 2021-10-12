Barbara Jean Thompson, 75, of LaFargeville

Barbara Jean Thompson, 75, of Co. Rt. 5, passed away, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY, surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean Thompson, 75, of Co. Rt. 5, passed away, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY, surrounded by her family.

Born July 17, 1946 at the family home on Carter Street Rd., LaFargeville, NY, she was a daughter of Clyde and Lola Bell Bigelow Albro.

She married Terry E. Thompson on July 26, 1964 in Dexter, NY. The couple owned and operated Thompson Farms and LA Quarry, both in LaFargeville, NY. After 43 years of marriage, he passed away October 18, 2007.

Barbara enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, playing cards, holiday dinners and having a cup of coffee on the front porch with family and friends. Spending time with her children and grandchildren brought her the greatest joy.

Survivors include seven children, son, Jerry and Donelle Thompson, LaFargeville, NY, son, Terry “Tee” and Tracy Thompson, LaFargeville, NY, daughter, Brenda and Dan Wilkie, Depauville, NY, daughter, Stephanie and Bob Miller, Ovid, NY, son, Jack “Jackson” Thompson and Carrie Bourquin, LaFargeville, NY, daughter, Barbara “Barbie” McCarter, LaFargeville, NY, daughter, Connie Thompson, LaFargeville, NY; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six siblings, sister, Audrey Clark, Evans Mills, NY, sister, Kay and Charles Clark, PA, sister, Linda Williams, LaFargeville, NY, brother, Ronald and Alice Albro, Theresa, NY, brother, Richard and Patty Albro, Watertown, NY, sister, Bonnie Blakley, MI; brother-in-law, Michael Fitchette, LaFargeville, NY; sister-in-law, Joyce Albro, Watertown, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her parents, her husband, a son, Vernon Thompson, a grandson, Dakota Miller, three sisters, Sally Baker, Sharon Albro, Glady Fitchette, a brother, Donald Albro, all passed away previously.

Family and friends are invited to a casual gathering at the family farm for a Celebration of Barbara’s Life on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9-4 pm.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.