COVID kills 2 more people, infects another 474 in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two new COVID deaths and hundreds of new infections were reported in the tri-county region Tuesday as local health departments released their first reports since last Friday.

Two people died in Jefferson County between Saturday and Tuesday. That brings the death toll since the pandemic began to 94. Another 174 new cases were reported and 22 people are hospitalized.

In St. Lawrence County, 247 people tested positive for COVID between Saturday and Tuesday. There are now 21 people in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Lewis County saw 53 new cases. Six people are hospitalized.

The numbers come as the 7-county north country region continues to have the highest COVID positivity rate in the state.

The rate is 5.58 percent, more than double the statewide average rate of 2.52 percent.

The region is also seeing 4 times the number of positive COVID tests that areas of New York City are seeing.

