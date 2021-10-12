Advertisement

DeKalb Junction man accused of menacing & attempted assault

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A DeKalb Junction man has been charged with attempted assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon after an incident last month on Pond Road in the town of Hermon.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies allege 66-year-old Edward Slayko possessed a weapon with the intent to use it unlawfully on September 17.

He was arrested on September 27, arraigned in Gouverneur town court, and released on his own recognizance.

Orders of protection were issued for the victims.

