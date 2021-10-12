Dennis Koerick, 77, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Koerick, age 77, of Antwerp, NY passed away on October 11, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

There will be a graveside service for Dennis on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 12:00p.m. at Oxbow Cemetery with Pastor Michael Tomford officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Dennis was born on February 11, 1944 in Jamaica, Queens to the late Theodore and Marie (Palumba) Koerick. He graduated from East Meadow High School and then went on to graduate from the Corrections Academy. On April 25, 1964, he married Barbara Wade at St. Raphael’s Church in East Meadow, NY. He worked as a corrections officer at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility until his retirement in 2007. After his retirement, he was a bus monitor for the Indian River School district. He was executive director of Council 83 and past President of Local 789.

Surviving is his wife, Barbara; five sons and their wives, Dennis Jr. and Karen, Douglas and Rechelle, Drew and Lisa, Daniel and Karrie and Donald and Genni; two brothers, Garry and Eileen and Theodore and Liz; a sister, Edwina Cardillo and 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews

