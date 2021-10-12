Advertisement

Dredging underway at French Creek in Clayton

The French Creek Marina in Clayton was one of dozens of north country businesses to receive...
The French Creek Marina in Clayton was one of dozens of north country businesses to receive money from the state to help them recover from 2019's flooding.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Work has started to remove thousands of cubic yards of sediment at French Creek Marina in Clayton.

An estimated 6,800 cubic yards will be dredged from the marina channel.

It’s included in the state’s $15 million regional dredging project that’s part of the REDI program, which stands for Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

REDI was started to help people and communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River recover from flooding in 2017 and 2019 and to help prepare them for any similar events.

State officials call French Creek Marina a popular tourist destination that draws visitors interested in camping, trailering, boating, and diving.

Dredging will be done by a GPS-equipped hydraulic excavator and a barge or landing craft. The sediment will be loaded directly into sealed dump trucks and taken to Jefferson County-owned property in the town of Cape Vincent.

The water will be removed, and the sediment used for fill on town of Clayton maintenance projects.

The state also announced the completion of a dredging project at what’s commonly known as “The Cut” in the town of Henderson.

Roughly 600 cubic yards of sediment was removed from the small channel, which connects Lake Ontario and Henderson Bay.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck towing a race car crashed into a Morristown convenience store Sunday night, setting the...
Morristown convenience store catches fire after truck smashes through wall
Damage from Sunday's crash into a Morristown store
Neighbor describes ‘miracle’ of Morristown crash
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center terminates 28 workers over vaccine mandate
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man injured in pickup truck crash

Latest News

Police lights
Woman charged in crash that injured husband
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik campaign announces Q3 fundraising
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
DeKalb Junction man accused of menacing & attempted assault
Vaccine Mandate
Religious vaccine exemption stays for NY health care workers