Dredging underway at French Creek in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Work has started to remove thousands of cubic yards of sediment at French Creek Marina in Clayton.

An estimated 6,800 cubic yards will be dredged from the marina channel.

It’s included in the state’s $15 million regional dredging project that’s part of the REDI program, which stands for Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

REDI was started to help people and communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River recover from flooding in 2017 and 2019 and to help prepare them for any similar events.

State officials call French Creek Marina a popular tourist destination that draws visitors interested in camping, trailering, boating, and diving.

Dredging will be done by a GPS-equipped hydraulic excavator and a barge or landing craft. The sediment will be loaded directly into sealed dump trucks and taken to Jefferson County-owned property in the town of Cape Vincent.

The water will be removed, and the sediment used for fill on town of Clayton maintenance projects.

The state also announced the completion of a dredging project at what’s commonly known as “The Cut” in the town of Henderson.

Roughly 600 cubic yards of sediment was removed from the small channel, which connects Lake Ontario and Henderson Bay.

