Fort Drum man arrested on child sex abuse charge

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old Fort Drum man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

State police charged Dalton Rivers with first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rivers is accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 at a home in the town of LeRay.

He was arraigned in Pamelia Town Court and released to the custody of the Fort Drum Military Police.

