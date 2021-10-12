Frederick Stanley Morrill, 72, of Lisbon

Frederick Stanley Morrill, 72 passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning (October 10, 2021). (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick Stanley Morrill, 72 passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning (October 10, 2021).

A time of visitation will be held Thursday (Oct. 14th) from 4-7 at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Funeral services will be held Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will commence in Hermon Cemetery.

Fred was born July 20, 1949, in Gouverneur the son of Stanley A. and Shirley H. (Holland) Morrill, Jr. He was a 1967 graduate of Herman DeKalb School and attended both SUNY Canton and Clarkson University where he received his bachelor’s degree in accounting. On January 16, 2001, Fred united into marriage with Anita Robillard in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Fred worked through out the area from Corning Glass, later retiring from the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority as Chief Financial Officer. From 2006-2014 Fred was a St. Lawrence County Legislature where he sat on numerous committees. He was a member of the Gouverneur Fair board, the Northern New York Bass Masters and at one time he was a member of the St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and loved spending time with his family and friends especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Anita and his children Frederick (Shelley) Morrill of Sanford, Florida, Susan (Glenn) Smith of Harrisville, George (Alexandra) Morrill of Sherborn, Mass, Jenny (Tim) Bacon of Pyrites, Amy (Joseph) Fortin of Lisbon, and Beth Fields and Rick White of Lisbon, along with 13 grandchildren.

His siblings Mary Weber (Collin Davies), Amy (Ernest) Tresidder, Jane Weldon, Sara (James) Chatelle, and Martha (Marcus) Reich survive him.

He is predeceased by his parents.

Memorial contributions in Fred’s honor may be made to the Junior Bass Masters c/o Arlene Kiah 324 Canton Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

The Flint Funeral Home, Moira, is honored to care for their friend Fred and his family. Please take a moment to reach out to Fred’s family at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com to share a special memory and or condolence.

