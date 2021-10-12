CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Glenn Ames, 65, of Canton died on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he had been a patient for a couple days.

Glenn was born June 28, 1956 in Potsdam, the son of the late Marjorie Wilmot and Walter Ames. Glenn graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School in Canton. On February 14, 1976, Glenn married Rosalie Luther. He worked maintenance at the Best Western University Inn for 35 years.

Following his retirement, Glenn did lawn care, gardening and snow removal for many people in the area. Glenn was always a hard-working man, but also a kind and loving man. He enjoyed spending all the time he could with his wife of 46 years, Rosalie, and their children and grandchildren. Glenn was a jokester who loved to make people smile. He volunteered at the Crary Mills Community Center monthly dinners. He loved fishing and watching western movies.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Rosalie; three children, Jessica Ames (Stuart Daniels); Tina Luther; and Glenn Ames Jr.; grandchildren, Bryson, Nevaeh, Anthony and Luther. Also surviving are two sisters, Linda (Benny) Yerdon and Diane (Harold) Cota.

In addition to his parents, Marjorie and Walter, a sister, Sharon predeceases him.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Burial in the Crary Mills Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the O’Leary Funeral Service to assist with the cost of funeral expenses, 5821 US Highway 11; Canton, New York 13617 or online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Glenn Ames are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

