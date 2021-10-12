Advertisement

Glenn Ames, 65, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Glenn Ames, 65, of Canton died on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he had been a patient for a couple days.

Glenn was born June 28, 1956 in Potsdam, the son of the late Marjorie Wilmot and Walter Ames. Glenn graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School in Canton. On February 14, 1976, Glenn married Rosalie Luther. He worked maintenance at the Best Western University Inn for 35 years.

Following his retirement, Glenn did lawn care, gardening and snow removal for many people in the area. Glenn was always a hard-working man, but also a kind and loving man. He enjoyed spending all the time he could with his wife of 46 years, Rosalie, and their children and grandchildren. Glenn was a jokester who loved to make people smile. He volunteered at the Crary Mills Community Center monthly dinners. He loved fishing and watching western movies.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Rosalie; three children, Jessica Ames (Stuart Daniels); Tina Luther; and Glenn Ames Jr.; grandchildren, Bryson, Nevaeh, Anthony and Luther. Also surviving are two sisters, Linda (Benny) Yerdon and Diane (Harold) Cota.

In addition to his parents, Marjorie and Walter, a sister, Sharon predeceases him.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Burial in the Crary Mills Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the O’Leary Funeral Service to assist with the cost of funeral expenses, 5821 US Highway 11; Canton, New York 13617 or online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Glenn Ames are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Thomas H. Parker, 71, of 10882 County Route 8, Chaumont, NY, passed away unexpectedly on...
Thomas H. Parker, 71, of Chaumont
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 2 more people, infects another 474 in tri-county region
A private, graveside service for Lorena L. (Burns) Perry, a resident of the St. Regis Nursing...
Lorena L. (Burns) Perry, of Massena
Habitat for Humanity usually builds new homes, but the Thousand Islands chapter also helps fix...
Habitat for Humanity’s local chapter helps woman fix up home

Obituaries

Tyrus “Ty” Frank Barber, Texas, passed away on September 10, 2021 in San Antonio following an...
Tyrus “Ty” Frank Barber, 49, formerly of Watertown
Candles
Richard L. “Big Bird” George, 72, of Harrisville
Frederick Stanley Morrill, 72 passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning (October 10, 2021).
Frederick Stanley Morrill, 72, of Lisbon
Todd M. Carr, 51, formerly of Natural Bridge died peacefully on September 29, 2021 at the UHS...
Todd M. Carr, 51, formerly of Natural Bridge
Candles
Dennis Koerick, 77, of Antwerp
Barbara Jean Thompson, 75, of Co. Rt. 5, passed away, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Hospice of...
Barbara Jean Thompson, 75, of LaFargeville