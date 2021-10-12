Gradually cooling down after today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be another beautiful-looking day. It won’t feel too bad, either.

It starts cooling down gradually after today, though, so enjoy it while it lasts.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

There’s a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows will be around 60.

There’s a 30 percent chance of hit-or-miss rain on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 70.

Highs will stay around 70 for Thursday and Friday. It will be mostly cloudy Thursday and partly sunny on Friday.

Saturday will also be around 70. There’s an 80 percent chance of off-and-on showers.

The big change comes Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight and highs on Sunday will be a more seasonable 58. It will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

