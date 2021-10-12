Habitat for Humanity’s local chapter helps woman fix up home

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Habitat for Humanity usually builds new homes, but the Thousand Islands chapter also helps fix up homes. It’s exactly what a Jefferson County woman needed.

Power washing, drilling, and snipping. It’s all to help Ginger Middleton. She has lived in a house outside Evans Mills for nearly 50 years.

“It needed work done on it when I bought it and I’ve done most of it myself,” she said.

Middleton has gotten to the age where that isn’t possible anymore.

“You just can’t do it anymore. You know how. Your head says it needs doing and your body says you can’t,” she said.

That led Middleton on a months-long search for somebody that can do the job at a price she liked since she’s on a limited income. She says she put up notices all over the area, with no success.

“I can’t find anybody dependable,” she said.

That changed a few weeks ago when she applied for help through the Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity.

“When we looked at it and looked at her needs, being out here all by herself and unable to really get some of this work done, we thought it fit our mission pretty well,” said Amanda Ledesma, executive director, Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity.

A team of three volunteers spent Tuesday cleaning the siding, fixing the gate and trimming the bushes. The idea is to make it a safer environment for Middleton and her farm animals.

Middleton says she had been searching for so long she didn’t believe Habitat for Humanity would actually show up to help her out.

“I’m glad there are organizations around like Habitat for Humanity,” she said.

But for the volunteers, this is what they take pleasure in.

“I felt like we had an actual impact, a lasting impression on people. We can really make their lives better by doing this work, and it’s just meaningful,” said Ledesma.

