Highlights & scores: high school boys’ & girls’ soccer

SACKET HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - High school soccer was the name of the game on Monday.

Among the games was a boys’ non-league matchup in Sackets Harbor as the Patriots entertained the Pirates of Harrisville.

In the first half, Nolan Sullivan in goal for Harrisville, coming up with the save.

It’s Sullivan again, the talented goalkeeper getting help from Lucas Shrodt and the rest of the defense all game long.

There was one goal in the first half. Tanner Sullivan dents the net for the Pirates.

Harrisville goes on to beat Sackets Harbor 5-0.

Chateaugay was at Madrid-Waddington in another boys’ soccer contest.

Chateaugay with an early run. Luke Monette pounces on the loose ball. Jacob Morgan with the diving save.

Matt Robinson crosses to Colby Beldock, who toe-taps the ball into the opposite corner. Jackets tie the game 1-1.

Robinson dribbles right, crosses over, then drives the ball left-footed into the net. Jackets go up 2-1. With that goal, Robinson breaks his brother’s school record for boys’ soccer with 23 goals so far this season.

Jackets took a 4-1 lead before the half. Chateaugay rallies but comes up short.

Madrid-Waddington hangs on for a 4-3 win.

In girls’ soccer, Hammond was at Hermon-DeKalb

Hammond’s Sadey Spraberry to Hailee Manning for the goal.

Hermon-DeKalb’s Paige Martin follows her own shot and scores from a sharp angle, cutting the Red Devils’ lead to 4-2.

Moments later, on the corner kick, Natalie Appel finds Shelby Elwell who tucks the shot under the crossbar. It’s 4-3.

Demons seek the equalizer, but Alivia Crosby covers the loose ball.

With just a minute to go, Manning races in from the left wing and delivers an insurance goal, just inside the left post.

Final score: Hammond 5, Hermon-DeKalb 3.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Harisville 5, Sackets Harbor 0

Copenhagen 2, Beaver River 0

Madrid-Waddington 4, Chateaugay 3

Westhill 3, Salmon River 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Hammond 5, Hermon-DeKalb 3

Chateaugay 4, Madrid-Waddington 1

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.